BATH – For the second time in one week, the Steuben County Public Health Department has no new cases of COVID-19 or deaths related to COVID-19 to report.

The total number of cases that have been reported since March 20 is 260. Of those cases:

· 181 have recovered

· 9 are currently hospitalized

· 41 have died

· 38 are actively isolated and monitored

"As we move towards Phase Two of reopening this Friday, we are very pleased with our current standings related to COVID-19 in Steuben County," said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. "We still have a ways to go before we are in the clear, but having multiple days without new cases in one week is a testament to all the efforts of our community."

Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH) also reported no new positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The total number of positive cases remains at 116. Of these 116 cases, 99 are recovered and 10 are active.

Allegany County picked up one additional case Wednesday, bringing its total to 45 with 42 recovered. Six are currently in quarantine/isolation.

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.