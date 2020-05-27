HORNELL — Steuben County shared information regarding DMV services last week. Since then, additional drop boxes have been installed at the Corning and Hornell DMV offices.

Steuben County DMV offices remain closed to the public by Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 202.8 through June 6. Walk-ins and appointments are not accepted at this time.

There are some transactions that can be completed online at https://dmv.ny.gov/more-info/all-online-transactions.

Steuben County DMV offices are accepting vehicle registrations, transfer of vehicle registrations, and plate surrenders by mail or by secure county drop box at the DMV offices. Mail to or drop off at:

Hornell DMV

7604 Seneca Road North

Hornell, NY 14843

Corning DMV

10 W. 1st Street

Corning, NY 14830

Bath DMV

3 E Pulteney Square

Bath, NY 14810

The required forms for mailing or drop box can be printed from the DMV website at https://dmv.ny.gov/registration/how-register-vehicle. Mail or drop off the following forms to register a vehicle:

– MV-82 (phone number must be provided)

– DTF-802 and bill of sale

– Proof of insurance

– Title

– Copy of your driver’s license

– Signed blank check made out to Steuben County Clerk

– Prepaid, self-addressed large envelope for return of your plates and receipt. The USPS offers a Priority envelope for the flat rate of $7.75.

Anyone submitting plate surrenders must include $1 and a self-addressed, stamped envelope for return of your receipt.