ARKPORT — The Arkport Central School District Board of Education adopted an $11.9 million budget proposal for the 2020-21 school year earlier this month.

The budget calls for a 2.3 percent increase in spending over 2019-20 and carries a 2.39 percent tax levy increase, which is below the maximum allowed for the budget to pass with a simple majority vote under the state’s tax levy limit law.

Officials said the proposed 2.39 percent tax levy increase takes into account a previously approved 1.05 percent increase for the district’s 2016 building project, as well as a 2.3 percent spending increase in the proposed budget.

According to the district, the estimated impact on taxes for the 2020-21 proposed budget is minimal. The proposed budget maintains educational programs and services with no cuts in staff.

All qualified voters in the Arkport Central School District will receive an absentee ballot in the mail. Residents will vote on the proposed budget by absentee ballot due by 5 p.m. on June 9.

The budget includes a capital outlay of $100,000 for the installation of card scanners for interior doors. State aid will reimburse 80 percent of the project next year. The district will continue to utilize the New York state $35,000 security program to expand and upgrade district cameras.

When individuals receive their absentee ballots, they will vote on the following propositions:

Voters will consider the Arkport Central School District’s proposed 2020-21 budget of $11,876,296, which calls for a 2.30 percent increase in spending and a 2.39 percent increase in the local property tax levy.

Voters will elect one member of the Arkport Board of Education to serve a five-year term starting July 1, 2020.

Voters will consider if the district should purchase one, six-passenger SUV and one, six-passenger Dodge Grand Caravan at a combined cost not to exceed $100,000.

Voters will consider if the district should enter a five-year lease for two 66-passenger school buses at a cost not to exceed $260,000.

Voters will consider if the Arkport Reading Center is authorized to raise $35,783, separate and apart from the annual school district budget, to support and maintain such library.

Elect members to sit on the Library Board of Trustee of the proposed Arkport School District Public Library. They are Patty Amidon, Joanne Bisson, Carol Burns, Terry Pullman and Marg Wagner