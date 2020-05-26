ALFRED — Alfred State College’s own Priyanka Karki and Rebecca Stevens are among the 100 State University of New York (SUNY) students who have been recently honored with Chancellor’s Undergraduate Scholarships and Graduate Fellowships.

These awards recognize SUNY students who are graduating this academic year with a SUNY associate or bachelor’s degree and are continuing their education at one of SUNY’s 64 campuses for either a bachelor’s completion degree or graduate degree, respectively. Eligible students must also have maintained a GPA of 3.3 or higher.

“We are immensely proud to recognize these exceptional students from across SUNY who have worked tirelessly to excel in their fields of study,” said SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson. “Their recognition today as the winners of the Chancellor’s Graduate Scholarship Award will no doubt inspire countless other students to pursue their educational path at SUNY, and in turn we will continue to provide access and opportunities to invest in tomorrow’s innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders.”

Alfred State President Dr. Skip Sullivan said, “Alfred State College is proud of Priyanka and Rebecca for their academic achievements and success, and we congratulate them on receiving the Chancellor’s Undergraduate Scholarships.”

Stevens, a culinary arts: baking, production and management graduate from Wellsville, said, “I am very honored to be chosen as a recipient of the Chancellor’s Undergraduate Scholarship.”

Karki, a liberal arts and sciences: social science graduate from Woodside, said she feels extremely delighted and honored to receive the SUNY Chancellor's Undergraduate Scholarship.

“To begin with, being nominated for the scholarship and representing SUNY Alfred felt like a big award itself,” she said. “This scholarship is the highlight of my list of wonderful achievements and memorable experiences here at Alfred State. This certainly wouldn't have been possible without my mentors, professors, and peers who have supported me in my academic and professional journey for the past two years.”

Karki is currently considering several SUNY colleges where she may continue her education, including Alfred State. Stevens, meanwhile, has re-enrolled at Alfred State in the nursing program.

The Chancellor’s Undergraduate Scholarships and Graduate Fellowships are made as grants of up to $5,000 to the students, and may be used to defray room, board, books, technology, childcare, and other eligible costs of attendance. The scholarships are by nomination only and are open to all students.