Livingston County surpasses 3K tests

MOUNT MORRIS — The Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH) reported one new positive case of COVID-19 in Livingston County Tuesday, which brings the total number of positive cases to 116.

Of these 116 cases, 98 have recovered and 11 are active.

According to Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County Public Health Director, the new positive case is a male in his 60s who resides in North Dansville. He and any associated household members are now in the LCDOH quarantine process.

Rodriguez stated that LCDOH will immediately begin outreach to identify close contacts and potential exposure areas per prescribed New York State regulations.

A North Dansville girl under the age of 10 tested positive earlier this week.

“Over the weekend, we surpassed 3,000 total COVID-19 tests in Livingston County,” stated Rodriguez. “This milestone is a reminder that widespread testing will continue to be important as we begin to reopen our economy and public life. More testing will allow us to better contain the future spread of the virus.”

The county has now received 3,057 negative test results.

If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, call your health care provider for an assessment of your symptoms. If you feel as though you may have had exposure to COVID-19, call LCDOH at 585-243-7270. Call 1-877-280-6775 if you would like general information on COVID-19 or to learn how to volunteer. Livingston County Mental Health has created a help line for community members who need someone to talk to during these stressful times. This is a free and confidential service. Call 585-243-7251, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.