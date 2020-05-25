COMPLAINTS | 5.23.20
12:15 a.m. A woman reports there was an alarm at the Corning Credit Union on Market Street.
1:42 a.m. Vehicle stop in the Geroulds parking lot. Patrolman issued a warning.
2:35 a.m. Vehicle stop on Market Street near Pine Street. Patrolman issued a summons.
4:48 a.m. A female subject reports people arguing at a West First Street apartment.
8:32 a.m. Vehicle stop on Columbia Street. Patrolman issued a summons.
9:38 a.m. Vehicle stop in the Wegmans parking lot. Patrolman issued a summons.
10:32 a.m. Vehicle stop on Denison Parkway. Patrolman issued a summons.
11:37 a.m. Vehicle stop on Denison Parkway. Patrolman issued a warning.
11:58 a.m. Vehicle stop on Denison Parkway. Patrolman issued a summons.
12:19 a.m. Patrolman stop on Market Street. Patrolman issues a summons.
2:52 p.m. Patrolman out in the McDonald’s parking lot requesting additional police units, one female detailed.
4:56 p.m. A Perry Avenue woman reports her neighbor threw glass bottles at her car.
9:42 p.m. Vehicle stop on Pearl Street near Denison Parkway. Patrolman issued a summons.
11:01 p.m. A woman states she is across from a Dunbar Street residence and is seeking help retrieving her belongings.
11:21 p.m. Vehicle stop on Second Street. Patrolman issued a warning.
11:23 p.m. A woman reports someone entered a Lamphear Court apartment.
11:27 p.m. A woman reports her walker was taken from her West William Street home.
11:57 p.m. 911 reports an intoxicated male subject yelling in front of a Decatur Street residence.