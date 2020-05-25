Bruce Merle Daggett, 79, of Barrington, unexpectedly passed away at home Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Bruce will be buried at the Bath National Cemetery with full military honors at a date convenient for the family.

Bruce was born in Canandaigua Sept. 7, 1940, the son of the late Arlington H. and Viola M. (Belcher) Daggett. He was a graduate of Naples High School and served three years in the U.S. Air Force. Bruce married Beverly Jane Glover in Mount Clemens, Michigan on March 8th, 1967. He retired in 2019 where he worked for Bucky Lane Real Estate for fifteen years. Bruce worked at several other places over the years such as Coach & Equipment and Lableon.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 53 years, Beverly J. Daggett; son, Jeffrey (Sally Berch) Daggett of Penn Yan; daughters, Tory Daggett of Lubbock, Texas, and Betsy Daggett of Baltimore, Md.; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy (Ronald) St. Pierre of Fairport; and his brother, Roger (Joy) Daggett of Canandaigua; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his daughter, Rustine Daggett Lavin.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bruce’s memory to the Humane Society of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527; or to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Memories of Bruce may be shared with his family and friends at townsendwoodzinger.com .