Time for a road trip: Check out these NY attractions that include a giant garden gnome; world's largest roll of Life-Savers; fork in the road

As restrictions begin to ease on sheltering in place throughout New York and other states, people will begin to once again move from place to place. With the summer season looming, just how far is a big question.

Anecdotal reports suggest fewer people will hit the road over Memorial Day weekend — considered the unofficial start of the summer travel season — compared to in years past.

“With social distancing guidelines still in practice, this holiday weekend’s travel volume is likely to set a record low,“ said Cyndi Zesk, senior vice president of AAA Northeast.

As summer progresses, many who do venture out will probably stay closer to home and even then may feel uncomfortable exploring enclosed spaces, such as museums and historic sites when they reopen.

If you're up for a drive, or just prefer some engaging armchair travel, we've gathered some offbeat roadside attractions from counties across the state you can ogle from the comfort of your vehicle (or your couch!).

“The saying goes that, 'The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step,' " Zesk said.

Marconi Tower, Broome

Go: Lewis Street, Binghamton, nyslandmarks.com/treasures/13jan.htm

The visually striking Marconi tower in downtown Binghamton is the site of radio inventor Guglielmo Marconi's pioneering 1913 experiment successfully demonstrating radio could be used to communicate to a fast-moving vehicle. Before, radio communication had only been conducted between ground stations and to slow ships at sea. — Kristen Roby

Red Rooster Drive-In, Putnam

Go: 1566 Route 22, Brewster, 845-279-8046

Its iconic ice cream cone roof topper has been a beacon for travelers (including Meryl Streep and Henry Kissinger) on Route 22 for generations. Original owner Heinz Tiede came to New York from Germany around 1950 to work in Manhattan restaurants before getting a job at the original Carvel in Hartsdale. Tiede took his experience to the Red Rooster, which had opened in 1963.

Today, it serves burgers, shakes and fries via call-ahead, curbside service. When reopening regulations allow, there is dining on outdoor tables and a mini-golf course.

'Rose Apothecary,' Schoharie

Go: 187 Main St., Sharon Springs, beekman1802.com

So yes, you need to be a fan of the cable series "Schitts Creek" to appreciate this drive-by in Sharon Springs. By making a few changes to the Beekman 1802 Mercantile, staff turned the shop into a real-life Rose Apothecary, the boutique store opened by character David Rose in the POP and CBC show, which had its series finale in April.

"We've seen people drive down the road and turn around and come back to take a photo of the exterior," said Caitlin Scott, Beekman 1802's visual merchandising manager. — Georgie Silvarole

The Balmville Tree, Orange

Go: Find it at the intersection of River Road, Balmville Road and Commonwealth Avenue in Newburgh.

It was determined by scientists in 1953 that an Eastern Cottonwood tree in the Balmville section of Newburgh started growing in 1699 at the intersection of three Indian trails, making it the oldest cottonwood in America. It eventually reached a height of more than 85 feet and a circumference of 25 feet. In 1976, the tree and the area around it were declared a "public historic park," but time nor weather was in its favor.

Damage caused by Hurricane Floyd rendered the tree unsafe and in 2015, the Balmville tree was cut down. Today, a 15-foot tall stump remains, a majestic reminder of a tree that began life 321 years ago.

The Tepee, Schoharie

Go: 7632 U.S. Highway 20, Cherry Valley, 607-264-3987, thetepee.biz

The Tepee is a 50-foot tall vintage (built in 1950) roadside "must-stop" for those traveling along Route 20. Long known as a souvenir shop, the site also has incredible views of the Mohawk Valley and the distant Adirondacks. Run by sisters Dale and Donna Latella, the shop stocks Minnetonka moccasins, Native American-made as well as locally made items. Say the sisters: "The Tepee is no longer a stop along the way, It's the destination."

Right now, according to the Latellas, customers can call in orders from the gift shop for parking lot pickup Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call ahead as hours may change.

The Fork in the Road, Dutchess

You can't get much more literal than this striking and strategically placed sculpture of a fork located at the intersection of Routes 398 and 199 in Milan. And like Yogi Berra said, when you come to a fork in the road, take it: In this case, it doesn't matter which route you take. One leads to Rhinebeck, the other to Red Hook, two villages with lots to see and lots of takeout lunch options. P.S.: Keep your eyes open for the giant Prozac tablet nearby.

Perkins Memorial Tower, Rockland

Go: Perkins Memorial Drive, Bear Mountain, parks.ny.gov

Want an eye-opening view? Built in 1934 in memory of George W. Perkins, the founder and first president of the Palisades Interstate Park Commission, the views from the top of this stone tower include the Hudson Highlands and Harriman State Park, north to the Catskills and all the way south to the top of Manhattan’s skyscrapers. But you can see the same view without having the climb the stairs. Currently, Perkins Memorial Drive, and thus the tower and grounds, are closed to traffic as some state parks continue to restrict access. Check parks.ny.gov/parks/13/details.aspx for updates.

The Mushroom House, Monroe

Go: 42 Park Road, Perinton

Located near the entrance to Powder Mills Park sits the Mushroom House. Composed of five concrete pods perched on 14- to 24-foot stems, it was built in 1970 for lawyer Robert Antell and his wife, Marguerite. The design, by architect James H. Johnson, was meant to evoke Queen Anne’s Lace; the public decided the pods looked more like mushrooms and coined the nickname. The one-of-a-kind dwelling with three bedrooms and three bathrooms was designated a town landmark in 1989. It has changed ownership several times over the years and now is available for rent for $5,500 a month. via Zillow at zillow.com/homedetails/142-Park-Rd-Pittsford-NY — Marcia Greenwood

Whispering Pines, Monroe

Go: 4383 Culver Road, Irondequoit, 585-323-1570.

Billed as the nation’s oldest miniature golf course, Parkside Whispering Pines opened in Irondequoit’s Sea Breeze neighborhood in 1930. All the holes follow the original layout, and the 15th requires a chip shot; nets are in place for those who overswing. Whispering Pines is the first miniature golf course to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places and was honored by the Rochester Landmark Society in 2006 with a historic landscape award. The course is open. —Marcia Greenwood

Jimi Hendrix was here, Sullivan

Go: Route 177B, Bethel

The historic Woodstock festival field, upon which hundreds of thousands gathered in August 1969, can be viewed from Hurd and West Shore roads in Bethel, Sullivan County. Take Route 17 to the exit for Route 17B and after traveling for several miles, turn right at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts sign at Hurd Road. The field will be on your right, just past the entrance for Bethel Woods. Turn right onto West Shore Road, look to your right and you can see the festival field from the perspective of where the stage sat for the famous festival. — John Barry

Murder of giant crows, Jefferson

Go: Route 81, Omar

These really big crows are easily seen from Route 81 in the Thousands Islands region. But don't look up for them. Sculptor William Salisbury said that he created the work, "The Three Crows," in 1999 as a response to the panic as Y2K neared. How appropriate to offer a glimpse of these huge birds as a panacea to the current crisis.

As he writes on his website, willsalisbury.com, "1999 rolled around and these huge crows began to appear and I was like Noah on a mission."

The sculptures can be seen while driving the southbound lane of Interstate 81 coming from the Thousand Islands Bridge on ramp and Alexandria Bay.

A really big garden gnome, Ulster

Go: Kelder's Farm, 5755 U.S. Route 209, Kerhonkson, keldersfarm.com/

The garden gnome that cheerfully greets customers at Kelder's Farms in Kerhonkson was once "the World's Largest" before being knocked off the top spot in the Guinness Book of World records by a gnome in Iowa. The farm is currently open for curbside pickup (you can shop online before you arrive) and according to the farm's Jackie Kelder, they are planning to be open for pick-your-own strawberries in June and the reopening of the farm market. She suggests you check the website for updates regarding hours and picking conditions.

The world's largest roll of Life Savers, St. Lawrence

A giant roll of Pep-O-Mint Life Savers welcomes visitors to the town of Gouverneur, a tribute to resident Edward John Nobel who owned the Life Savers company. The giant roll can be found in the Village Park. The company's headquarters in Port Chester once had five large packs adorning on its building — which is now a condominium — and when it closed, the pack of Pep-O-Mints found its way here in 1987. Info: www.gouverneurchamber.net.

Church of the North American Martyrs, Westchester

Go: Oscawana Lake Road, Putnam Valley

This unique mission church, part of the St. Columbanus [Copy checked] parish in Cortlandt, was founded in 1937, according to a parish history. The unique structure was patterned after a meeting house of the Five Nations Tribes. The interior of the church is closed due to construction on some structural damages, but the outside is pretty spectacular.

Genesee River Upper Falls, Monroe

The city of Rochester is rare in that it has a massive waterfall near its center. The 96-foot Genesee River Upper Falls can be viewed from High Falls Terrace Park, just across the parking lot from the Genesee Brew House at 25 Cataract St., or the Pont de Rennes pedestrian bridge, spanning the river between Platt and St. Paul streets. — Marcia Greenwood

One big bossy, Oneida

Go: 7396 Utica Blvd., Lowville, gotgoodcheese.com

Lady LeWinDa MilkZalot is a moving homage to the local dairy industry. She stands guard in front of the Loweville Producers Cheese store in Utica. Lady is reportedly the largest dairy cow in New York state. And, she's also also, she's ceramic. Find her on Route 12, across from the McDonalds.

The Big Duck, Suffolk

Go: 1012 NY-24, Flanders, 631-852-3377

Yes, it's possible for giant fowl to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This Long Island landmark, located in Flanders, New York, on Long Island, was designed by Broadway set designers and built in 1931 for a poultry farmer Martin Mauer to use as a market. Today, the cement duck has a gift shop inside.

Roebling Suspension Bridge, Sullivan

Go: Old Minisink Ford Road, Minisink Ford

Note the name on this bridge, known as the oldest existing wire suspension bridge in the U.S. It was designed by and built by John A. Roebling, future engineer of the Brooklyn Bridge. The bridge, begun in 1847, runs 535 feet over the Delaware River from Minisink Ford, New York, to Lackawaxen, Pennsylvania. Today, it is maintained by the National Parks Service for walkers only. As New York's reopening continues in phases, check the website for access, nps.gov/places/roeblings-delaware-aqueduct.htm.

The Flywheel, Rockland

This unusual piece of equipment was part of a steam-driven electrical system put in place at the Piermont Paper Company in 1902. It was used consistently for the next 80 years in a succession of mills that recycled wastepaper into paperboard for cereal boxes and other cartons, according to the Piermont Historical Society, which notes that the reason it's still in the park is because it was due to the fact that it was built so well that when it came time to demolish the factory that housed it, "the wrecker’s ball just bounced off."