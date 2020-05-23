New veterans banner features Raymond F. Smith

CAMERON — A Veterans Banner for Korean War veteran Raymond F. Smith, PFC, US Army was hung in Cameron this Memorial Day weekend in memory of Jake Smith.

Jake Smith passed away in March.

“He was in a ‘text group’ they called The Old Tymers,” said his wife, Marge Reagan Smith. “When Addison, Jasper and Woodhull started the veteran flag campaigns, Jake said, ’It was sad Cameron didn’t have one, or he would get one for his dad, Ray Smith.’”

The group decided that in memory of Jake they would buy his father’s banner. It was hung near his family home in Cameron Friday at 10 a.m.

A small group of family and some of the Old Tymers Group attended the thoughtful ceremony. The Cameron Town Board is now looking into what it can do to get more banners hung in the area.