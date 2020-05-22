ALBANY — Casinos in New York were shuttered in mid-March as the coronavirus started to spread throughout the state. It could be a month or more before they reopen.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given no indication when the state's 20 casinos and horse tracks with video-lottery terminals can start to reopen.

Only the Oneida Indian Nation in central New York has announced a reopening date. Under its own gaming compact with the state, the tribe said it plans to open its three casinos June 10.

The Seneca Nation said Friday it too plans to reopen its three western New York casinos in June, but gave no specific timeline.

Cuomo said Wednesday he is working in conjunction with the governors of Connecticut and New Jersey on when casinos in the tri-state area could open.

"We agreed that casinos by definition are a large gathering spot," Cuomo said.

"A lot of people touching equipment and then someone else touches the equipment, so it poses real challenges, and we don’t have a date to open casinos."

A reopening plan and casinos in New York

Upstate New York is in the first of four phases of its reopening, starting with construction and curbside pickup of meals and products from retail outlets.

Opening restaurants is in phase three, while any large gathering places, such as casinos, are in phase four.

Because each phase happens in two-week intervals, casinos in New York could not start to reopen until at least mid-June if the COVID-19 infection rates continue to decline.

Reopening casinos would be an important economic driver for the state: Not only do they employ thousands of people, but they bring in more than $2.5 billion a year in revenue, part of which goes into the state's coffers to fund education.

So the state could use the revenue from casino as it faces huge budget deficits because of the pandemic, which has killed more than 23,000 New Yorkers, by far the most in the nation.

The casinos are also pushing the state to allow them to offer mobile sports betting, which is currently only allowed on site at the four upstate casinos.

Casinos quietly plan for a reopening

Casinos said they are confident they could reopen slowly with new safety measures, such as limiting occupancy, creating social distancing at slot machines and table games and not open some restaurants, such as buffets.

Some states have started to reopen their casinos and put up Plexiglas between dealers and players.

But there has also been consternation in some states.

Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun, the two massive facilities in eastern Connecticut, said they will start to reopen June 1, despite pleas from Gov. Ned Lamont to wait.

Jeff Gural, who owns the Tioga Downs casino in the Southern Tier and Vernon Downs in central New York, said his gaming halls are in places with few coronavirus cases and would reopen with a variety of precautions, such as new sanitizing steps for the casino floor and h

"I think we can open safely," he said.

Horse racing at Tioga will start as soon as next month. New York is allowing horse racing to resume without fans.

"We’ll start slowly and go from there," Gural said of his reopening plans.

Some New York casinos struggled even before coronavirus

Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway put more than 1,000 workers on furlough in mid-March after closing its doors as the virus spread, particularly in New York City and its suburbs.

With its 4,700 slot machines, Empire City, owned by MGM Resorts, is the largest private employer in Yonkers and is one of the largest gaming floors in the country. Resorts World Casino New York City in Queens is the largest with 5,500 machines.

“The health and safety of our employees and guests guide all of our decision-making," MGM said in a statement, saying it released a seven-point safety plan on any reopening of its facilities

"We will continue to work closely with our regulators and government officials to open at the appropriate time in a manner that is consistent with federal, state, and local guidance.”

The coronavirus pandemic came as four upstate casinos had struggled to meet expectations since they started to open in 2017.

Two were already sold, del Lago in the Finger Lakes and Resorts World Catskills, as they have sought to stave off bankruptcy. But it seemed before the virus hit that the casinos were starting to find stability and were seeing steady revenue improvements.

Resorts World declined comment on when it might reopen its facilities in Queens and Sullivan County.

Del Lago said it hopes to open soon, saying it has developed a comprehensive reopening plan that "meets or exceeds" federal guidelines.

"Del Lago Resort & Casino continues to work with Governor Cuomo’s administration and local leaders to plan for a safe reopening that protects our employees, customers and the general public," Lance Young, the casino's general manager, said in a statement.

"We are ready to reopen upon state approval."