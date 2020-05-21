MOUNT MORRIS — The Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH) Thursday reported three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Livingston County, which brings the total number of positive cases to 111. Of these 112 cases, 96 have recovered.

According to Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County Public Health Director, the new positive cases and any associated household members are now in the LCDOH quarantine process.

· Male in his 30s who resides in Nunda

· Female in her 40s who resides in Avon

· Male under 10 who resides in Avon

Rodriguez stated that LCDOH will immediately begin outreach to identify close contacts and potential exposure areas per prescribed New York State regulations.

The updated numbers of positive and negative COVID-19 test results for Livingston County are:

Positive Test results: 112

Negative Test results: 2,575