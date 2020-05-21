Vouchers for area restaurants given to staff

DANSVILLE — The Dansville Area Chamber of Commerce marked National Hospital Week 2020 with a donation of 600 $10 vouchers, good for use at Dansville restaurants, to employees of UR Medicine | Noyes Health.

“We are so grateful to the Chamber and to the businesses which are a part of this effort,” said Noyes Health President and CEO Amy Pollard. “This is a remarkably supportive community all the time, but we are aware of it now more than ever.”

Tom Wamp, chair of the Foundation for Noyes Health and treasurer of the Chamber, worked with Barry Haywood, Chamber president, to coordinate the effort. Seventeen Dansville restaurants are participating. Battle Street Brewery, Big Sky Restaurant, Café Tazza, CB’s Bar & Grill, Dog House Café, Ice Cream Island, Java Jungle Café, Jack’s Gaslight Grill, MacFaddens Coffee Co., Middleton’s Frozen Custard, Par-Keys Lounge, Pizza King, Scovills Grill, Sunrise Restaurant, Tony’s Pizzeria, Tower Pizza and Wong’s Kitchen.

“We were trying to think of a way to thank the staff at Noyes for going the extra mile in taking care of this community during the pandemic, while at the same time thinking about ways to help our local businesses” explained Haywood. “The vouchers accomplish both goals. We hope that Noyes staff are able to take a breather and enjoy a lunch on the Chamber someday soon.”

The vouchers expire at the end of June.