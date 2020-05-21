Parade canceled, but town will still honor veteran

SCIO — While the 2020 Memorial Day Parade in Scio has been canceled due to the coronavirus, the town is keeping tradition and honoring its 2020 Veteran of the Year — Arthur James Ames.

Here is Jim’s biography that would have been read during the parade:

Drafted into the Army in September 1960, Jim Ames was stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia and honorably discharged in September 1965.

Jim was a soldier ranking E-4 in the 2nd Division Infantry Transportation, where he excelled in Heavy Equipment Operations.

Jim’s children remember an interesting story about a time their father was sleeping in his bunk in Georgia. Jim was awakened to find his commanding officer standing above him pointing a gun at a rattlesnake that had snuggled up with Jim. Jim’s love of all creatures does not extend to rattlesnakes and the reptile was quickly dispatched.

Jim also honed his cooking skills, assisting with preparing meals for the troops. Although the military was a formidable teacher of discipline, ethics and hard work, Jim credits his mother as his first teacher. It was she that had the foresight to make sure her son was able to handle all matters, from sewing to car repairs, and everything in between.

Once home from the Army, Jim began his working career with The Town of Scio, Worthington Turbine Corp., Allegany County Highway Dept., and finally returning to The Town of Scio Highway where he retired in 1999 after 24 years.

Jim’s retirement years have been full of many things such as camping, gardening, cooking, spending time with friends and family, crossing guard, driving a 1948 Jeep in local parades, and working in his wood shop. In years past, Jim has been the man making the award plaques for Scio’s honored veterans. It is here in his wood shop where he uses his creative talents to build wonderful wooden works of art.

Finally, Jim’s greatest life’s passion is and always will be his family. His son, Jim, and daughter, Betty are his pride and joy along with his wife, Wrexie Florence Ames. Jim and Wrexie have been married 61 years. Their bond of friendship, compassion and commitment far surpass any of his many other achievements.

Jim Ames is not only Scio’s 2020 Veteran of the Year, he is a lifelong valued and cherished member of the community.

Thank you for your service, Mr. Arthur James Ames, from the very humbled and proud Town of Scio.