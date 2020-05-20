Penn Yan will hold virtual ceremony, aired on WFLR and streamed.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional Memorial Day parades in Dresden, Dundee, and Penn Yan will not take place. The Memorial Services in Dresden and Dundee are also cancelled, but the Penn Yan community Memorial Day ceremony will be held virtually, according to a joint announcement from the Johnson-Costello American Legion Post #355 and the Penn Yan VFW Post #745.
The service will be aired on the radio by WFLR at 10 a.m. Monday, May 25, the Memorial Day holiday. WFLR can be found at 1570 AM and at 96.1, 96.9, and 101.9 FM. The ceremony will also be streamed on fingerlakesdailynews.com. Also at 10 a.m., church bells throughout Penn Yan will ring. The ceremony can also be accessed at the website for later replay.
Master of ceremonies will be Carrie Ahearn, 1st Vice Commander of the Johnson-Costello Post. Rev. John Busch, Johnson-Costello Post Chaplain, will offer the Invocation. The featured address will be given by Ellen Hey, Legion Post Commander. Some other traditional elements of the annual ceremony will also be included. Johnson-Costello Auxiliary President Lyn Johnson will recite the poem “Flanders Field,” and VFW Auxiliary President Ron Dailey will provide the “Response to Flanders Field.”
Each year’s ceremony includes the reading of the Honor Roll of Yates County Veterans who have died and been transferred to “Post Everlasting” since Memorial Day of the previous year. Phil Rouin, Director to the Yates County Veterans’ Service Agency and Chaplain of the Yates County American Legion, will recite the names of the 44 veterans lost in the past year. The ceremony will conclude with a gun salute rendered by the VFW/American Legion Color Guard under the direction of Captain Andy Swarthout. Then the ceremony will conclude with “Taps” played by Phil Rouin.
The VFW and Legion thank WFLR for volunteering to provide their facilities to air this service.
Honor Roll
John (Bill) Bailey IV
James M Baker
Leslie Bates
Sheldon Berlyn
Richard Bicksler
John Blach
Franklin Boyce Sr
FloydCarr
James Case
Edward Catlin
Arne Christensen
Albert A Colizzi
Paul Crumlish
William Denison
Robert DeWaters
Leslie A Dinehart
Richard (Dick) Eveland
Fred Ferlito
Steven Fish
Michael Flood
Michael Flynn
Robert Flynn
Frederick Gee Sr
Berlin “Buzz” Hobart
Robert “Gary” Hopkins
Lester Jensen
Roger Kennerson
John Laurino
Richard Miller
Kenneth Oliver
Ernest Ostroski
William L Phillips
Anthony Pizzenti
Gary Porter
William Bruce Robinson
John Rowe
Russell Scheel
Paul Simmons
Dean Spoor
Joseph Simpson
Robert Smith
John Szklany
Alan Thompson
Glenn Thompson
Edward Tidd Jr
Robert Tyler
Roger Wadsworth
Raymond Welker
Lawrence “Larry” Wise
Ronald Yarusso