MOUNT MORRIS — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County held a free Hand Sanitizer & Face Mask Distribution event for the agriculture community on Thursday, May 14 in Mt. Morris.

The association provided hand sanitizer and washable cloth face coverings to 41 Livingston County farms and ag operations with approximately 350 employees. Altogether, 680 two-ounce spray bottles, 52 one-gallon pump bottles, and 935 face coverings were distributed.

For many, the distribution came at just the right time! While some were running low on supplies and seeking to replenish, others have been unable to find them available. One recipient said, “You can't find hand sanitizer or masks in stores or online. It's so frustrating. Thanks for doing this for farmers.”

Interim Executive Director Tim Hayes said: “This was a classic example of multiple agencies working together to meet a critical need. CCE Livingston was enthusiastic about distributing much needed supplies to the farmers and agriculture operations in Livingston County. Governor Cuomo, our state and local governments, New York State Agriculture and Markets, The New York State Fairgrounds, and Livingston County Farm Bureau were all partners in this effort.”

Hayes added, “Hopefully, we’ll get more supplies soon and be able to provide these important items to the Livingston County agriculture community.”

For more information about Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County, visit www.ccelivingstoncounty.org or call 585-991-5420 | 585-335-1752.