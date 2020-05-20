BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that three additional Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total to 255 confirmed cases. The individuals are residents of the Town of Dansville, Town of Erwin and Village of Riverside.

All three individuals are hospitalized, bringing the total number of current hospitalizations to nine. The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the positive test result. The investigations indicate the individuals have not posed any public exposure risks within this timeframe.

“The circumstances of these cases indicate there are likely many unknown individuals in the community with COVID-19,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Testing is available through many healthcare systems or at state drive through locations outside the county. If you are interested in being tested please call your healthcare provider or the NYS COVID Hotline at 1-888-364-3065.”

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.