HORNELL — Thousands of free, washable face masks were handed out across Steuben County Tuesday, thanks to efforts by the county’s Office For the Aging and Office of Emergency Services.

The masks were available through the New York State Office For the Aging and courtesy of Federal Emergency Management Agency through the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, respectively.

Distribution of the masks for people 70 and older was carried out by Walgreens in Bath, Corning and Hornell, and Dollar General in Jasper, Prattsburgh and Wayland. The City of Corning, Bath Volunteer Fire Department and Hornell City Fire Department distributed masks through the county Office of Emergency Services.

The next free mask giveaway in Steuben is set for noon to 3 p.m. Friday (May 22) at the county Fairgrounds in Bath and sponsored by Steuben County Cornell Cooperative Extension for those in the farming industry. The event also includes hand sanitizer.

To register go to http://bit.ly/maskdistribution. For more information call (607) 664-2574.