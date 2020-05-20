For the first time in its 181-year history, the Yates County Fair has been cancelled.

The Yates County Fair Board took a vote Monday night and it was unanimously decided to cancel the 181st County Fair that was set to start July 7 and run through July 11. Board member Bernyce Maltman reports the entire board as a whole is extremely saddened to have had to make this decision.

Jim Folts, acting General Manager, says, “This whole pandemic is and has been financially devastating to many Yates County residents as well as supporting businesses. The board would like to thank each and every sponsor, vendor, all volunteers, all 4-H’ers, Yates County Cooperative Extension, FFA, and all fair-goers young and old.”

Board President John Andersen, leading into his 56th year, added, “We are all looking forward to next year and it will be bigger and better than ever!”

Organizers of the Haiti Benefit Auction say the event, scheduled for June 19–20 at the Yates County Fairgrounds, has been postponed until early August, with the actual date to be announced later.