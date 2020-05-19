The Fassett GreenSpace still remains open to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic

WELLSVILLE — Art for Rural America, creator of the Fassett GreenSpace on Main Street in Wellsville, is thrilled to announce Fountain Season has begun.

Flowers are now growing in their public garden and soon more flowers, herbs, and vegetables will be planted by volunteers. In early May, the group turned on their centerpiece bronze fountain for the second time. Due to social distancing, a gathering was not held to commemorate the day. The nonprofit organization hopes to host annual fountain ceremonies in the spring to mark the beginning of each growing season.

This fountain, installed in 2019 with the help of contractor Brent Gaylord, showcases the talent and design of local sculptor, Bill Underhill. Underhill is a Wellsville resident and Professor Emeritus at Alfred University. The artwork was cast in bronze by students and staff of the School of Art and Design at Alfred University in their Foundry as an act of civic engagement.

The Fassett GreenSpace still remains open to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the public is encouraged to take all precautions when in the space and be aware that the virus can survive on surfaces for many hours. For these reasons, the mallets of the outdoor musical instruments are now tied down to discourage communal spread. The garden’s mission has been and continues to be a comforting, quiet, playful, outdoor space for the community. Walk the labyrinth, smell the herbs, and enjoy the fountain in-person or as you drive by the Main Street garden.

For more information about the project, follow The Fassett GreenSpace project on Facebook or visit their website www.ArtforRuralAmerica.org. For more information or to volunteer, email Cassandra Bull at ArtforRuralAmerica@gmail.com.