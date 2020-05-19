BATH – Citing the “24-7” response and personal sacrifice by the members of emergency medical services (EMS) teams throughout Steuben County, county Legislature Chairman Scott VanEtten, R-Caton has declared the week of May 17-23 to be Emergency Medical Services Week in Steuben County.

VanEtten noted EMS personnel are being called to even greater efforts and at greater personal risk during the health crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Access to quality emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury, and teams consist of emergency physicians, emergency nurses, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, firefighters, educators, administrators and others, with approximately two-thirds of all emergency medical service providers being volunteers, VanEtten noted.

“These women and men spend thousands of hours of specialized training and continuing education to enhance their lifesaving skills” VanEtten said. “EMS is more than a “job.” It’s a calling.”