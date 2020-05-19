HORNELL — Steuben County DMV offices remain closed to the public by Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 202.8 through June 6.

Walk-ins and appointments are not accepted at this time. All road tests have been suspended and the following expirations have been extended until further notice:

– Licenses expiring March 1, 2020 or later

– Registrations expiring March 1, 2020 or later

– Inspections expiring March 31st or later

There are some transactions that can be completed online at https://dmv.ny.gov/more-info/all-online-transactions. Answers to common questions can be found online at https://dmv.ny.gov/dmv/questions-and-answers.

Steuben County DMV offices are accepting vehicle registrations, transfer of vehicle registrations, and plate surrenders by mail or by secure county drop box at the County Office Building. Mail to:

Hornell DMV

7604 Seneca Road North

Hornell, NY 14843

The required forms for mailing or drop box can be printed from the DMV website at https://dmv.ny.gov/registration/how-register-vehicle. Mail or drop off the following forms to register a vehicle:

– MV-82 (phone number must be provided)

– DTF-802 and bill of sale

– Proof of insurance

– Title

– Copy of your driver’s license

– Signed blank check made out to Steuben County Clerk

– Prepaid, self-addressed large envelope for return of your plates and receipt. The USPS offers a Priority envelope for the flat rate of $7.75.

Anyone submitting plate surrenders must include $1 and a self-addressed, stamped envelope for return of your receipt.

The Steuben County DMV offices can be reached by phone at:

Hornell Office: 607-281-3605