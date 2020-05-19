HORNELL — Steuben County DMV offices remain closed to the public by Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 202.8 through June 6.
Walk-ins and appointments are not accepted at this time. All road tests have been suspended and the following expirations have been extended until further notice:
– Licenses expiring March 1, 2020 or later
– Registrations expiring March 1, 2020 or later
– Inspections expiring March 31st or later
There are some transactions that can be completed online at https://dmv.ny.gov/more-info/all-online-transactions. Answers to common questions can be found online at https://dmv.ny.gov/dmv/questions-and-answers.
Steuben County DMV offices are accepting vehicle registrations, transfer of vehicle registrations, and plate surrenders by mail or by secure county drop box at the County Office Building. Mail to:
Hornell DMV
7604 Seneca Road North
Hornell, NY 14843
The required forms for mailing or drop box can be printed from the DMV website at https://dmv.ny.gov/registration/how-register-vehicle. Mail or drop off the following forms to register a vehicle:
– MV-82 (phone number must be provided)
– DTF-802 and bill of sale
– Proof of insurance
– Title
– Copy of your driver’s license
– Signed blank check made out to Steuben County Clerk
– Prepaid, self-addressed large envelope for return of your plates and receipt. The USPS offers a Priority envelope for the flat rate of $7.75.
Anyone submitting plate surrenders must include $1 and a self-addressed, stamped envelope for return of your receipt.
The Steuben County DMV offices can be reached by phone at:
Hornell Office: 607-281-3605