BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department on Monday received notification that two additional Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total to 251 confirmed cases. The individuals are residents of the Town of Erwin and the Town of Wayland.

The individuals are currently isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the positive test result. The investigations indicate the individuals visited the following locations within that timeframe:

· 5/12/20 Evening – Walmart in Geneseo

· 5/13/20 – 5/15/20 – Windsor Technology in Rochester

· 5/14/20 – Corning, Inc. Sullivan Park in Painted Post

· 5/14/20 – BJ’s for gas in Henrietta

· 5/14/20 Evening – West’s Shurfine Food Mart in Livonia

· 5/15/20 Late Evening – Wegmans in Corning

· 5/16/20 Afternoon – Sam’s Club in Big Flats

· 5/17/20 Afternoon – Aldi in Painted Post

· 5/17/20 Afternoon – Walmart in Painted Post

“A good number of our recent cases have been asymptomatic,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The large number of potential community exposures listed is a good indication of why we need to remain vigilant in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. We all must continue to wash our hands often, wear face masks in public, and make sure to socially distance ourselves from those we do not live with. It is very possible to feel well and still have COVID-19.”

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.