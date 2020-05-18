Sales tax declines being felt at every level of local government

Steuben County’s sales tax collection fell by $1,200,000 in April compared to April 2019, according to a state report, as the impact from COVID-19 business shutdowns dried a major revenue stream for local governments.

Around New York, local sales tax collections dropped 24.4 percent in April compared to April 2019, according to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. Statewide, tax collections totaled $1.02 billion in April.

Steuben County collected $3.2 million in sales tax in April compared to $4.4 million in April 2019, the Comptroller’s Office reported. The $3.2 million represents a 28.6 percent decline in collections compared to the same month last year.

The Southern Tier Region was hit hard in April, with the $24.6 million collected from sales tax — nearly $9 million less than April 2019.

The declines were being felt at every level of local government.

“With the economic shutdown, it is not surprising sales tax revenues have fallen so drastically,” said Hornell Mayor John Buckley. “When this happens, it has severe negative impacts on local governments such as towns, villages, cities and counties, all of which rely on those revenues to fund daily operations and programs residents need and expect. It is a crushing blow to local governments such as Hornell to have such a large revenue stream basically fall off a cliff.”

Steuben County officials said Friday that county government is “now facing a serious crisis due to a significant loss of sales tax revenues brought on by the pandemic.”

Those Steuben County officials are forecasting a 20 percent drop in sales tax revenue this year. This prediction comes amid a state Division of Budget warning that state aid may be cut in half.

That prospect has Buckley worried “things could go from bad to worse very quickly.”

He continued, “In budget negotiations between Gov. Cuomo and the Senate and Assembly leaders, the Legislature granted the governor the unprecedented power to reduce state spending throughout the fiscal year. That means cities could lose AIM (Aid and Incentives to Municipalities) funding or see a significant reduction this year if the state budget becomes unbalanced. AIM funding has not increased in 12 straight years. Adjusted for inflation, we are actually sliding backwards with AIM.”

Buckley noted the vast majority of AIM funding is distributed to municipalities at the very end of their fiscal year.

“If AIM doesn’t come in or is dramatically reduced, the city will be in a crisis that will make our current situation look like a walk in the park,” he said.

The Steuben County Legislature meets Monday via teleconferencing. In a statement, county leaders said lawmakers will call on the federal government “to send other financial aid directly to the counties.”

Like many other counties, Steuben relies on its strong tourism industry, room occupancy taxes and sales tax revenues to pay for daily and public safety operations that serve the public at large, officials said.

March sales tax collections had already begun to show the impact of the COVID-19 shutdown – a decrease of 3.7 percent statewide with the largest declines downstate, the state Comptroller’s Office reported last week.

Steuben County sales tax collections, however, increased or stayed about the same in the three months preceding April when compared to a year ago. The county took in $4.7 million in January, a six percent increase over January 2019; February’s total was $3.9 million, essentially unchanged from February 2019; and March saw $5.3 million in sales tax collections, an increase of about 11 percent over March 2019.

Meanwhile, April sales tax collections fell by more than 26 percent in Allegany County in April 2020 compared to April 2019. The state comptroller reports Allegany County collected $1.1 million in sales tax revenue during the month, a $400,000 decline from April 2019.

The Western New York Region, which includes Allegany County, took in $59.4 million in sales tax in April. That was $21 million less than April 2019.

Local officials are encouraging the federal government to send the next round of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding directly to counties and municipalities.

“I fear if the state administers any federal relief dollars, they will cut revenue streams such as AIM or CHIPS funding to fix their own self-inflicted budget problems,” Buckley said. “Congressman Tom Reed has been leading the charge on this front to provide assistance to local governments. I’ve been working with Tom on a weekly basis regarding this issue and will continue to do so.”