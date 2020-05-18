MOUNT MORRIS — At its May 6 meeting, the Livingston County Board of Supervisors proclaimed the week of May 6–12 as National Nurses Week.

Steuben County made a similar proclamation.

The Board members ask that all residents of Livingston County join them to honor the registered nurses who care for all of us; celebrate registered nurses’ accomplishments and efforts to improve our health care system; and show appreciation for the nation’s registered nurses not just during this week but at every opportunity throughout the year.

The proclamation states:

· Registered nurses in the United States constitute our nation’s largest health care profession;

· The registered nursing profession meets the different and emerging health care needs of the American population in a wide range of settings;

· A renewed emphasis on primary and preventive health care will require better utilization of all of our nation’s registered nursing resources;

· The delivery of the best quality nursing care to all residents is the function of the Livingston County nursing staff;

· The nurses in “our neighborhoods” are employed in a variety of areas where their expertise in specialized skilled nursing services provides Livingston County with the ability and knowledge to coordinate services to meet individual needs;

· Professional nursing has been demonstrated to be an indispensable component of preventative health and the safety and quality of care of hospitalized patients;

· The demand for registered nursing services will be greater than ever because of the aging of the American population, the continuing expansion of life-sustaining technologies, and the explosive growth of home health care services;

· The Adult Day Health Care, Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Hospice, Immunization Programs, Livingston County Jail, Mental Health, Lead Program, Early Intervention, Children with Special Health Care Needs, Maternal Child Health Team, Preschool, WIC Program, Foster Care, Communicable Disease and the Reproductive Health Center are the “neighborhoods” where nurses provide care to children, adolescents, adults, seniors, the sick, and the terminally ill;

· The Livingston County Board of Supervisors salutes the LPNs, RNs, Nurse Practitioners, Nurse Midwives and Advanced Practice Nurses for their leadership and contributions to the health care of Livingston County residents.

May 10–16 proclaimed Nursing Home Week

In celebration of Older Americans Month, the Livingston County Board of Supervisors recently proclaimed May 10-16 as Nursing Home Week in honor of the valuable contributions Livingston County’s nursing homes and their staffs make to the quality of life in the county.

The proclamation states:

· We as Americans experience aging as the natural order of life, live longer than at any time in the past, and seek to maintain our highest level of physical function in periods of infirmity;

· Nursing homes at the local, state and national level provide skilled nursing and rehabilitative care for injured, disabled, or sick persons who require chronic or restorative nursing care;

· The nursing homes in Livingston County provide a high quality of care and services to meet the needs of Livingston County residents and the greater community; and

· Nursing homes are a vital component of the local economy providing employment and economic activity beneficial to the community.