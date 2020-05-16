BATH — The Steuben County Public Health Department on Friday received notification of the death of an individual who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 41, county officials said.

The individual was a 93-year-old female from a nursing home in the Hornell area who died while hospitalized, officials said.

“Each death continues to be a loss for the family members and community surrounding the individual,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Please take all precautions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 during reopening. We wish that none of us would have to experience the personal loss of someone we love.”

According to county health officials, all residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

