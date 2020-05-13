WELLSVILLE – In spite of the difficulties involved with the coronavirus shutdown, “A few things got accomplished” at Monday’s village board meeting, according to Mayor Randy Shayler.

Shayler and the board members accepted the retirement paperwork from Code Enforcement Officer Jo Fenske.

“She submitted her paperwork, but she has given us until July 1 to find a replacement,” Shayler said, adding, “it won’t be easy.”

Fenske has been on the job more than nine years and Shayler said the board is working to find a her successor.

“She’s done a very, very good job,” he noted.

The board also worked on the village’s fire contract. Shayler said village trustees Ed Fahs and Jeff Monroe have been working with town superintendent Shad Alsworth and councilwoman Patty Graves to come up with an equitable contract between the village, town, and fire department.

“The town has agreed to pay $125,000 toward the contract. That is about half, but we are still working on the contract,” he said.

The village also approved an unprecedented move by the mayor to write a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo asking for an extension of the deadline for paying village taxes until July 21.

“Nobody that I know of has ever asked the governor to do that. He is the only one with the authority to extend the deadline, but only for 21 days. He can’t do it for longer than that,” Shayler said. “Wellsville homeowners and landlords have been hit pretty hard this year and with the Covid-19 emergency it’s tough. The extension isn’t much but we’re trying to be taxpayer friendly. It is as big as a deal as we can do and we’re trying to make the best of it.”

Village taxes, which have yet to be mailed, are due on July 1. “We hope to hear back from the governor ASAP before the tax bills go out,” Shayler said.

Shayler went on to say that the village board would expect lending institutions and those who are able to pay the tax by July 1 will do so.

As to other projects, Shayler said that the projects scheduled to take place this summer — Madison Street Bridge replacement, Wastewater Treatment upgrade and the Niles Hill Electric Station project — are all progressing as scheduled with nothing noteworthy to mention.

Shayler did say that pertaining to the NY on Pause mandates he has heard that there were a few complaints pertaining to maintaining social distancing and the operation of a non-essential business that went to the state, then to the county and back to Police Chief Tim O’Grady.

“I feel confident with the way the police department has handled them,” Shayler said. “We have no control. We can only control the way we ourselves maintain social distancing and wear masks and how we take care of each other.”