MOUNT MORRIS — The Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH) reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of positive cases to 103. Of the 103 cases, 71 are now recovered.

According to Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County Public Health director, the positive individuals and any associated household members are now in the LCDOH quarantine process.

- A female in her 70s who resides in Conesus.

-A female in her 30s who resides in North Dansville.

Rodriguez said that LCDOH will immediately begin outreach to identify close contacts and potential exposure areas per prescribed New York State regulations.

The updated numbers of positive and negative COVID-19 test results for Livingston County are:

Positive Test results: 103

Negative Test results: 1,865

As a reminder, LCDOH is tracking cases of COVID-19 among residents at the three nursing homes in the county. The Avon Nursing home has experienced 18 positive COVID-19 cases in total, of which nine have recovered and five have resulted in death.