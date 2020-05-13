HORNELL — St. James Hospital is pleased to welcome UR Medicine pain management specialist, Gabriel Yacob, M.D., effective June 3.

Dr. Yacob offers non-invasive and invasive treatments of neck and back pain, headaches and facial pain, cancer-related pain, complex regional pain syndromes, nerve injuries and neuropathy, pain of the joints, chest and abdomen, sports injuries, neuralgia and shingles pain, and related neuromedicine conditions.

“We are delighted to bring Dr. Yacob to our affiliates in the Southern Tier,” said Webster Pilcher, M.D., chair of URMC neurosurgery. “He will offer in-person and telemedicine appointments and do procedures at St. James Hospital, Noyes Health and Jones Memorial Hospital, expanding access to local pain management services in that region.”

Board-certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology as well as in the subspecialty of pain management, Yacob received both his Medical Doctorate and his Masters in clinical pathology from Cairo (Egypt) University School of Medicine. He completed a Residency in clinical pathology at Kasr-El Aini School of Medicine/Cairo University Hospitals; one in internal medicine at New York Methodist Hospital and Sloan Kettering Center Center/Weill Cornell Medical College (New York); and one in anesthesiology at Brookdale University and Staten Island University Hospitals (New York). Yacob did his Fellowship in pain management at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Yacob has held positions as a staff anesthesiologist at Ambulatory Surgery Center (Brooklyn), director of pain management at Olean General Hospital, and assistant professor in anesthesiology at University of Texas Medical Branch (Galveston). He joined UR Medicine’s neurosurgery team in April 2020.

“I am excited to come back to the Southern Tier to serve patients in this region,” he said. “There are many types of pain that can be effectively treated, to help people live a better quality of life.”

Patients need a referral from their primary care physician, and appointments can be made at St. James Hospital (607-385-3850), Noyes Health (585-243-0150), and Jones Memorial Hospital (607-385-3850).