While their buildings are closed, libraries are redirecting collection development funds to be used on digital titles. Since early March, the Southern Tier Library System and its member libraries have spent over $50,000 on titles for the shared digital library. 1,716 copies of digital titles have been added to the collection, 363 audiobooks; 1,162 ebooks; and 191 videos, which are available to patrons in Allegany, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Yates counties.

Library users can access titles in the digital collection through OverDrive and its affiliated app, Libby. This free service features ebooks, downloadable audiobooks, and streamable videos.

Erika Jenns, STLS Engagement Consultant, commented, “Hundreds of new titles are being added to OverDrive each week. Staff are curating thematic collections of titles to make the browsing process more interesting, and wait times for popular titles have never been lower.”

A library card from any STLS member library gives patrons access to OverDrive, RBdigital, Freegal Music, and a range of databases. While OverDrive offers ebooks, audiobooks, and streamable videos, RBdigital provides digital magazines like National Geographic, The New Yorker, and Good Housekeeping. Freegal Music allows users to download three songs per week and stream unlimited music until June 30. Library databases offer information on a range of topics, including: agriculture, culinary arts, gardening, home improvement, and world history. Patrons with expired or blocked library cards can also use these resources.

For parents with children engaged in at-home learning, OverDrive features browsing rooms with age-appropriate content for kids and teens. The ebook and audiobook versions of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone are available from OverDrive with no wait until May 31. Additionally, children ages 13 and up can download two audiobooks per week from April 30 to July 29 through SYNC. More information on SYNC can be found on the STLS website.

Individuals who need a library card can contact STLS or their local library. Staff are prepared to assist with remote library card signups. Local library contact information and links to digital collections are available on the STLS website: https://www.stls.org/

Due dates for materials checked out from STLS member libraries prior to NYS on PAUSE have been extended to June 1, and overdue fines have been suspended for all items except those already long overdue or lost.