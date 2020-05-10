Bank administers over 100 loans to local businesses during pandemic

HORNELL — With the help of Steuben Trust Company, some 200 businesses are breathing a little easier as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to lock down much of the New York state economy.

Steuben Trust, headquartered in Hornell, has administered 196 loans through the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) since it was created through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

PPP loans provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. Steuben Trust alone has infused nearly $16 million into New York state businesses since the program kicked off in early April, an average of just under $80,000 per loan.

“That really is what the program was intended for, to help small businesses that don’t have access to other sources of capital, necessarily, through this pandemic mess,” said Steuben Trust President and CEO John Eagleton. “It seems to be working. We had some that were as low as $1,200 and some that were up over $1 million. It ranged all over the place.”

The sums reflected the variety of businesses taking advantage of the PPP loans, from mom and pop operations to large manufacturers.

“From your local pizza shop and car repair shops, to good-sized manufacturing companies, it really covered the gamut of our loan portfolio, which is very diverse,” Eagleton said. “It included agricultural borrowers as well. They were eligible too.”

Locally, 60 of the loans were granted to Steuben County businesses, totaling $3.9 million. Allegany County had seven fewer loans, 53, but those loans totaled $6 million. Livingston County businesses received $1.3 million among 23 enterprises.

PPP loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA), which will forgive the loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities. At least 75 percent of the loan must be used on payroll expenses.

“That’s the design of the program, to allow our clients to maintain some capital and pay their employees even if they’re going to be sitting at home so they don’t lose them when the faucet turns back on,” Eagleton said. “We had an awful lot of applicants and were fortunate enough through the two rounds to satisfy all the requests that qualify.”

PPP loan applications are still being accepted as long as funding remains available. Eagleton said local applications have slowed to a trickle after Steuben offices were flooded with interest as soon as the program opened in early April.

“They hit us like a ton of bricks,” he said. “That first week was a tremendous challenge for us. We only had so many people to handle the flood. It was long hours for everybody, but it was appropriate for us to get as many of those done as qualified so it would help out our clients.

“We lend these clients money for a reason, because they are generally strong companies that can repay us. They are also part of our communities, which stretch all the way from Buffalo into Rochester all the way down to our headquarters area in Hornell and down into Wellsville. It’s our way of helping our clients so they can get back on their feet and be part of their communities. We’re very proud to do it. It was a lot of work from the staff we have here, but it certainly worked. Everybody seems pretty pleased and we’re very proud of it.”

In addition to the PPP program, Steuben also rolled out a quick express loan of up to $25,000 to help clients get through the impact of the pandemic. The company has also offered loan deferrals to businesses and private individuals.

“We have a lot of clients that closed or are at very minimal capacity and need some help to get by this time,” Eagleton said. “One of the ways we stepped up to do that on all our loans, our residential loans, our consumer loans like vehicle loans, as well as our commercial loans, was to offer up a deferral program for a few months. We had a lot of people take advantage of that as well.”

Operating during the pandemic

The pandemic hasn’t slowed the merger of Steuben Trust and Community Bank, which is still on track for the second quarter.

Community Bank announced in October 2019 that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Steuben Trust for approximately $109.1 million. Steuben shareholders approved the merger in March.

“We’re still hoping to have the merger of the two companies occur in the second quarter. That’s still on plan and we are working towards that every single day on both sides,” Eagleton said. “We are independently operating. Maybe some of the decisions are similar, such as closing lobbies of our branches and doing the drive-thru unless you have an appointment, sending people to work from home. Those are all independent decisions and that’s how we’re operating right up until the merger. It seems to be on track and we’re excited about it. We don’t anticipate any delays or anything at this point.”

Like most companies, Steuben Trust has been adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic from the top down.

“Certainly working from home was a learning curve for us, just from a communication standpoint,” Eagleton said. “Even in meetings within our building, somebody might be 20 feet from me, but they end up calling now. We have conference calls with several people in our building instead of getting together in our board room to talk. It was weird, but we certainly have adjusted to it and seems to working and almost second-nature now.

We’ve got an awful lot of things going on right now and we couldn’t be happier with where we stand or more proud of the staff that has really stepped up in the face of the pandemic and all these new loan programs, helping our clients at the same time we’re going through this merger,” Eagleton added. “It has been a very challenging and rewarding couple months.”