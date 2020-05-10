DPW expects to work on 88 miles of county roads at a cost of $6 million this year
BATH — Potential funding from New York State’s Extreme Winter Recovery Funding and Pave NY could add to Steuben County Public Works road work schedule in 2020, with the current drop in oil prices likely to reduce costs already budgeted for pending projects, according to county Public Works Commissioner Vince Spagnoletti.
Whether the new funds remain in place, given the strained state budget, Spagnoletti recently told the county Legislature’s Public Works Committee, his department expects to work on 88 miles of county roads at a cost of $6 million this year.
The scheduled road work is in large part funded through the state’s Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Plan and is expected to bring the county Public Work’s Five Year Plan to a successful conclusion.
County road work scheduled pending Extreme Winter Recovery Funding and Pave NY funds will be announced at a later date.
Work now slated for 2020 includes:
Chip seal
Bath: Rd. 14, 1.6 miles
Bath/Urbana/Bradford: Rd. 16, 7.2 miles
Campbell/Thurston Rd. 1, 2.3 miles
Cameron: Rd. 10A, 2.7 miles
Cameron: Rd. 22, 0.2 miles
Cameron/Rathbone: Rd. 24, 1 mile
Campbell: Rd. 333, 1 mile
Cohocton: Rd. 35, 3 miles
Cohocton: Rd. 39, 0.6 miles
Dansville: Rd. 52, 1.2 miles
Howard/Bath: Rd. 14, 1.6 miles
Prattsburgh: Rd. 7, 0.2 miles
Prattsburgh: Rd. 74, 1.4 miles
Prattsburgh: Rd. 75, 2.5 miles
Prattsburgh Rd. 122, 3.1 miles
Troupsburg: Rd. 103, 3.8 miles
Wayland: Rd. 36, 0.5 miles
Wayne: Rd. 94, 0.8 miles
Wheeler: Rd. 13, 3.2 miles
Recycle and 1.5-inch Blacktop
Bath: Rd. 10, 1.3 miles
Bath: Rd. 15, 3.3 miles
Hartsville: Rd. 28 1.7 miles
Hornellsville: Rd. 64, 0.4 miles
Hornellsville: Rd. 66, 3.7 miles
Hornellsville: Rd. 109, 2.7 miles
2-inch Blacktop, T&L
Caton: Rd. 32, 2.7 miles
Prattsburgh: Rd. 74, 1.4 miles
2-inch Blacktop
Fremont: Rd. 57, 2.7 miles
Woodhull: Rd. 100, 3.1 miles
Blacktop shoulders
Prattsburgh: Rd. 122, 3.1 miles
Grind/Liquid asphalt injection/ blacktop
Canisteo: Rd. 27, 5 miles
Howard: Rd. 70, 2.9 miles
Gravel, Grind/Liquid asphalt injection; 2-inch blacktop
Canisteo: Rd. 21, 1.5 miles
Gravel, Grind/Liquid asphalt injection; double chip seal
Campbell: Rd. 4, 3.1 miles
Tuscarora Rd. 5, 1.4 miles