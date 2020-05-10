MOUNT MORRIS — All residents in the Finger Lakes region are encouraged to sign up for ROC COVID, a health screening tool that could help prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Scientists and information technology staff from the University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health developed ROC COVID.

ROC COVID is an online survey tool consisting of questions that you answer daily, even if you have no symptoms. Questions include whether you have a fever, a cough, chills or other primary COVID-19 symptoms in addition to basic demographic information. As a participant, you will receive daily reminders to take the quick survey at ROCCOVID.org. A text version of the daily survey will be available in the near future.

Common Ground Health, a regional health planning organization, will securely house and analyze collected data. The data analysis will allow for an increased understanding of COVID-19, measure efforts to slow its progression, and help determine where to focus testing or adjust stay-at-home and physical distancing requirements.

Dr. Eric Bieber, President and CEO of Rochester Regional Health, said in a written statement, “One of the most important tools in the fight against any pandemic is timely access to data that allows for quick action to mitigate the spread and, ultimately, keep our communities healthy and safe. The ROC COVID health screening tool is another example of the region working together to harness the power of data to maintain vigilance in our shared response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

If you are a University of Rochester Medical Center or Rochester Regional Health employee, you are asked not to participate in ROC COVID; however, you should continue to respond to your own internal surveys.