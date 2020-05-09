The University of Rochester Medical Center announced Friday it will furlough almost 20% of its total workforce amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

URMC, in a statement posted to its website, said 3,474 employees will be asked to go on furlough. In total, the medical center employs 17,785 and is part of Rochester's largest employer, the University of Rochester. Locally, St. James Hospital, Noyes Health and Jones Memorial Hospital are all members of the UR Medicine system.

UR leadership previously announced a hiring freeze, elimination of pay increases, and other measures to reduce the deficit. Because non-essential patient care and elective surgeries have been suspended, URMC said it is losing $130 million in clinical revenue per month.

"We are hopeful that most employees will be able to return within three or four months as operations return to normal, although it is impossible to predict given the uncertain nature of the outbreak," a release said.

Across URMC's divisions, the furloughs will include 1,517 employees at Strong Memorial Hospital, 711 in the health sciences division, and another 546 among faculty members.

"Across all these units, employees are being furloughed in all job categories, including administration, finance, clinical providers, clinical support workers, nursing, research, and education support," URMC stated.

Active clinical care facilities remain fully staffed, especially as more services will be restored with elective surgeries and visits resuming.

Since URMC moved to online courses in March and research labs have had minimal staffing, 2,400 employees have been at home without work. Those employees have continued to receive full pay and benefits, however.

The university reiterated the furloughs are only temporary and are being done to avoid layoffs. URMC expects all employees will eventually return to work.

About 20% of the furloughs are "full furloughs," according to a statement. That means employees won't work again until the furlough ends. The other 80% of impacted employees are only subject to partial furloughs and will work a limited schedule.

Employees could be recalled at any time. Impacted workers will retain some benefits, including employer contributions to health insurance.

URMC said direct grants from the federal CARES Act have offset less than half of the total losses from March and April. The medical center also received $199 million in loans from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The loans must be repaid in August. According to URMC, more than 200 hospitals and health systems have implemented furloughs due to the pandemic.