Funds will aid those seeking housing during the COVID-19 health crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand this week announced $9,220,564 in federal funding allocated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Included in the funding is $30,810 for the Hornell Housing Authority.

“Every New Yorker deserves a safe and secure place to call home, and this federal investment I worked tirelessly to negotiate gets us one step closer to that goal,” said Senator Chuck Schumer. “As New York still reels from the devastating effects of the ongoing pandemic, we need to do all we can to support affordable housing for our most vulnerable residents. I will always fight tooth and nail for resources that keep New Yorkers safe, especially during these challenging times.”

This funding was secured under the CARES Act for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance, which funds the HUD Housing Choice Voucher Program. The program supports activities that help or maintain the health and safety of assisted individuals and families. Additionally, the program covers increased subsidy and administrative expenses incurred by public housing authorities (PHAs).

“As public health officials continue to urge people across the country to stay home, we need to make sure that we provide the necessary support to vulnerable New Yorkers hit hardest by the economic impacts caused by COVID-19,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “This funding will help provide New Yorkers with access to safe and affordable housing during these uncertain times. I am proud to have fought to secure this funding allocated in the CARES Act, and I will continue to advocate for New Yorkers during this pandemic.”