MOUNT MORRIS — The Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH) on Thursday reported five new positive cases of COVID-19 in Livingston County, which brings the total number of positive cases to 96.

According to Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County Public Health Director, these individuals and any associated household members are now in the LCDOH quarantine process.

· Female in her 60s who resides in North Dansville

· Male in his 20s who resides in Springwater

· Female in her 50s who resides in Springwater

· Female in her 80s who resides in Avon

· Female in her 80s who resides in Avon

Rodriguez stated that LCDOH will immediately begin outreach to identify close contacts and potential exposure areas per prescribed New York State regulations.

“We continue to see clusters of positive cases associated with the Avon Nursing Home and the Star Headlight and Lantern Company,” stated Rodriguez. “The Livingston County Department of Health is working closely with these employers on infection control practices and quarantine measures.”

The updated numbers of positive and negative COVID-19 test results for Livingston County are:

Positive Test results: 96

Negative Test results: 1,544

LCDOH will continue to update these numbers daily on the County’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage at https://www.livingstoncounty.us/1207/COVID-19.

If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, call your health care provider for an assessment of your symptoms. If you feel as though you may have had exposure to COVID-19, call LCDOH at 585-243-7270. Call 1-877-280-6775 if you would like general information on COVID-19 or to learn how to volunteer. Livingston County Mental Health has created a help line for community members who need someone to talk to during these stressful times. This is a free and confidential service. Call 585-243-7251, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.