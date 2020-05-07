ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this week New York will be partnering with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to "reimagine" education in the time of the coronavirus.

The reaction to the news from a number of education advocates was immediate — and negative.

"I do think there's apprehension," Bob Lowry, deputy director of communications for the New York State Council of School Superintendents, said.

"Some of it comes from the vagueness, and fair or not, the perception of the role of the Gates Foundation in prior initiatives that had troubled implementation."

The Gates Foundation is linked in the minds of many New York educators with the development of Common Core standards and the system of linking teacher evaluations to student test scores.

"Both the Gates Foundation and Andrew Cuomo have a history of pushing privatization and agendas that have the potential to destroy public schools," Jasmine Gripper, executive director of the Alliance for Quality Education, a statewide advocacy organization, said in a statement.

"This collaboration raises a red flag and real questions about what shape our 'reimagined' public schools will take post-pandemic, and whether they will be recognizable as public schools at all."

What will the Gates Foundation do in New York?

Cuomo did not give many details in his announcement on Tuesday on exactly what reinventing New York education in "the new normal" might mean, but he implied that it might be time to rethink the traditional classroom.

"The old model of everybody goes and sits in a classroom, and the teacher sits in front of that classroom and teaches that class, and you do that all across the state ... why, with all the technology we have?" Cuomo said.

Cuomo called Bill Gates a "visionary" who has spoken for years about his ideas on the role of technology in education.

"I think we now have a moment in history where we can actually incorporate and advance those ideas," Cuomo said. "You get moments in history where people say, ‘I'm ready for change.’ I think this is one of those moments."

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the state will be putting together a group of leaders to consider the further uses of technology in education and how to reduce educational inequality. The Gates Foundation will be "helping bring together national and international experts" to support this effort.

Cuomo did not say if the Gates Foundation will be involved beyond helping to bring together experts or how the collaboration between the two came about.

Cuomo also did not say whether this effort was about reinventing education permanently or during a temporary "new normal" imposed by COVID-19.

The Governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment about these specifics, and the State Education Department deferred questions about the initiative to the Governor’s office.

The Education Department alongside the Board of Regents announced recently that they will be forming a statewide task force on reopening schools, which seems to be a separate effort from the collaboration with the Gates Foundation.

A spokesperson for the Gates Foundation said "We will provide further details as they become available."

On Wednesday, Cuomo tapped former Google CEO Eric Schmidt as chair of a commission tasked with reimagining the future of technology in New York, including in education, drawing further outcry from advocates on social media.

In addition to suspicions about the Gates Foundation or Schmidt's involvement, many educators are apprehensive about placing technology in the center of efforts to reimagine schools.

"I wouldn't entirely dismiss the value of remote instruction. It does provide a different way to connect with students and families," Lowry said. "Collectively learning how to do online instruction better can be beneficial for some communities."

But, Lowry said, what he has been hearing since schools closed, from superintendents around the state, is that administrators, teachers and students miss the traditional classroom setting.

For many districts, the kinks of remote instruction have yet to be worked out almost two months in. There are still students and teachers who lack devices or WiFi. There are families who are not engaged with the new style of schooling.

In those cases, the current crisis is illuminating how essential traditional classrooms can be, rather than how outdated. It’s not that educators are resistant to change, Lowry said, but there’s disagreement on what that change should be.

"If we want to reimagine education, let’s start with addressing the need for social workers, mental health counselors, school nurses, enriching arts courses, advanced courses and smaller class sizes in school districts across the state," New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta said in a statement.

"Let’s secure the federal funding and new state revenues through taxes on the ultra-wealthy that can go toward addressing these needs."

It isn’t only the uncertainty around what changes to the schools could be that has education advocates concerned. It’s also the uncertainty about from whom those changes will come. Cuomo only said they will be "experts," but he did not clarify who those experts might be.

The groups that issued statements on Wednesday about this initiative, including NYSUT and the New York State Parent Teacher Association, made it clear that they hope those experts would be boots on the ground: teachers, parents, administrators and others who work in the schools every day.

"There’s concern that this is going to be something that a handful of people working with the Gates Foundation develop and seek to thrust upon schools, as opposed to something that the people who are doing the work would be engaged in developing," Lowry said.

Sen. Mike Gianaris, D-Queens, criticized bringing in billionaires to help New York -- saying the state should be taxing them, instead. Gianaris last year successfully fought a $3 billion incentive package that would have gone to Amazon to locate in Queens.

"This is not good. First Bill Gates and now Eric Schmidt," Gianaris wrote on Twitter.

"These are not people who should determine for us how best to provide services to everyday New Yorkers. Instead, we should tax them more so people whose job it is to decide state policy can do so more effectively."