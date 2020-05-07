Officials say safety equipment was provided by county Emergency Management Office

CORNING - In an effort to help control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, city patrolmen and firefighters are delivering protective face masks to the homes of senior citizens.

The Steuben County Emergency Management Office has provided the city with masks to distribute to the public, said City Manager Mark Ryckman. The city will first be focusing on distributing free masks to senior citizens by delivering them to their homes. The masks are washable.

“I felt it was important to have uniformed officers and firefighters deliver the masks to make senior citizens more comfortable,” Ryckman said. “We want them to know that they are not alone. Our officers and firefighters are only a phone call away.”

Mayor Bill Boland said the masks help prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“This is a great opportunity for our senior citizens to get their masks,” Boland said. “We want them to be safe.”

Any senior citizen who lives in the City of Corning and would like a pack of free masks can call the city at 438-4320. Officials will need the person's name, address and phone number. A uniformed firefighter or police officer will then deliver the masks directly to their home.

“These masks come pre-packed. Each package contains five cloth masks,” said Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding. “The masks can easily be cleaned with your laundry and can be washed multiple times before discarding.”

Corning City Fire Chief Brad Davies said the department's uniformed employees are committed to the health and safety of the community.

“Senior citizens are especially vulnerable and at this time, and we are working hard to help protect them,” Davies said.

Ryckman said after focusing on distributing masks to senior citizens for a few days, the city will be partnering with the business and non-profit community to make masks available to the general public if the city has remaining supplies.