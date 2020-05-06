DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses handed out Tuesday

DANSVILLE — Bette Coney, an overnight nurse in the Holroyd Intensive Care Unit at Noyes Health in Dansville, was given The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at a ceremony Tuesday.

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate care nurses provide patients and families every day.

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. The recipient is chosen by a committee at Noyes which reviews nominations and determines the recipient of The DAISY Award.

Nominators, family members of patients who had been under Ms. Coney’s care, called her “the most personal and caring nurse I have come around, plus she is knowledgeable and shares her expertise,” and that she “demonstrated care, compassion, patience, and took excellent care of our mother … She is truly a blessing … calming, funny, yet attentive to our mother’s needs.”

Awards are presented twice a year at celebrations attended by the Honoree’s colleagues. Each Honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people." Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

"When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night,“ said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, President and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation. ”Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Noyes Health are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

“We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program,” said Noyes’ Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Services Tammy West. “Nurses are heroes every day, never more than now. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”

This is one initiative of The DAISY Foundation to express gratitude to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.