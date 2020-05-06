But Appellate Division vacates $16K restitution she had been ordered to pay

A New York state appeals court has upheld the 2017 second-degree murder conviction of Iryn B. Meyers for the arson killing of her friend and former housemate, David O’Dell.

The judges rejected Meyers’ claim that she had ineffective attorneys at the pre-trial and trial level.

Meyers is serving a 23 years to life sentence for the murder of O’Dell, 60, whose body was found inside the rubble of his New Galen Road, Wayland, residence after it burned to the ground in the frigid early morning hours of Feb. 15, 2016.

A Steuben County jury convicted Meyers of second-degree murder on Aug. 22, 2017. Prosecutors had argued Iryn Meyers conspired with her husband, Joseph Meyers, to set the New Galen Road home on fire to kill O’Dell and collect as much as $170,000 in insurance money.

After his own conviction in May 2017, Joseph Meyers was sentenced in July 2017 to spend 23 years to life in state prison.

Investigators uncovered documents that showed Iryn Meyers had bought the New Galen Road home from O’Dell and was living there as his caregiver until just hours before the fire was discovered.

The jury also convicted her of two counts of first-degree arson, insurance fraud, attempted insurance fraud, conspiracy and making a false written statement to New York State Police investigators.

In a ruling released last week, the Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, of State Supreme Court rejected Meyers’ appeal that she was represented by ineffective counsel in her trial. However, the appeals court did strike down a portion of the sentence imposed by Judge Joseph W. Latham requiring Meyers to pay $16,000 in restitution.

The court said it was vacating the restitution “as a matter of discretion, in the interest of justice and on the law.”

Iryn Meyers was represented at her trial by defense attorneys Brenda Smith Aston and David A. Hoffmann. Prior to going to trial, attorney William Kelley served as her lawyer.

The Appellate Division reviewed Kelley’s decision not to seek a hearing to suppress statements Iryn Meyers made to investigators.

The appeals judges ruled, “Contrary to defendant’s contention, she was not denied effective assistance of counsel by the decision of her first defense counsel to withdraw a request for a Huntley hearing. It is well settled that “[t]here can be no denial of effective assistance of trial counsel arising from counsel’s failure to ‘make a motion or argument that has little or no chance of success’ ”

Meyers also argued in her appeal the county court “improperly admitted in evidence statements that (Joseph Meyers) made to a police investigator.”

But the appeal judges found “there was overwhelming direct and circumstantial evidence of defendant’s guilt, including her own statements that linked her to the crimes and were largely cumulative of the codefendant’s statements, and there is no reasonable possibility that the purported error affected the jury’s verdict.”

Meyers was represented at the Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department by attorney Mary Davison. John C. Tunney argued for the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office.

Meyers’ next legal avenue would be an appeal to the New York State Court of Appeals.