Livingston County Drug Task Force charges Rochester man

NORTH DANSVILLE — The Livingston County Drug Task Force has arrested a Rochester man following an investigation into crack cocaine sales in the Town of North Dansville.

Michael D. Clemons, 41, of Rochester was arrested on May 1 by members of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office following the issuance of a Livingston County Superior Court indictment warrant. Clemons was charged with one count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the third degree (class-B felony) and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree (also a class-B felony).

The arrest follows an investigation by the Livingston County Drug Task Force into the sale of crack cocaine in the Dansville area. The Livingston County Drug Task Force was assisted by the Steuben County Drug Task Force during the investigation.

Clemons was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for pre-arraignment detention. He was later arraigned by Livingston County Court Judge Jennifer Noto in the Livingston County Court and released on his own recognizance per new bail reform laws. Clemons was provided a future court date for his return.

The Livingston County Drug Task Force is comprised of members of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the Avon Police Department, the Caledonia Police Department, the Geneseo Police Department, the Dansville Police Department, the Mount Morris Police Department, the Nunda Police Department and the Livingston County District Attorney’s Office.