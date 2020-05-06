CICERO — The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council (serving 24 counties in New York and two in Northern Pennsylvania) is recognized its more than 6,000 adult volunteers in celebration of National Volunteer Month in April.

The council is posting online recognition of hundreds of special award recipients via its social media channels in lieu of annual recognition dinner events which have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our adult volunteers are the lifeblood of Girl Scouts,” says Christina Verratti, Director of Membership Support. “They are out in the community delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to our girls and that is why it’s so very important to recognize them. They are the ones directly making an impact in girls’ lives. We never can thank them enough for all that they do.”

The following local volunteers were presented with special virtual recognitions and will be honored in person at a later date, when it is safe to do so:

Numeral Guard Pin

Recognizes the total number of years registered as a Girl Scout member; including both girl and adult years

5 Years: Kari Weir, Hornell.

10 Years: Rashell Boyd, Whitesville.

Volunteer Years of Service Award Pin

Recognizes an adult member for years of active volunteer service at 5-year intervals.

10 Years: Laurie McLaughlin, Dansville.

Rising Star Award

Recognizes a first- or second-year leader who has hit the ground running and made an immediate impact on Girl Scouts.

Rashell Boyd, Whitesville.

Brenda Buell, Hornell.

Tianne Keefer, Hornell.

Spirit Award

Recognizes a volunteer who supports the Girl Scout Movement by diligently working behind the scenes.

Tami Dowdle, Bath.

Colene Hulbert, Arkport.

Cassandra Stone, Angelica.

Bridgett Vangorder, Bath.

Good Guy Award

Recognizes a male volunteer who has given extraordinary or uncommon service in his community or in the council.

Zack Wheeler, Prattsburgh.

Volunteer of Excellence Award

Recognizes outstanding service providing the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to girls or supporting building girls of courage, confidence and courage who make the world a better place.

Brittnay Bowers, Andover.

Samantha Hanbach, Andover.

Laurie McLaughlin, Dansville.

Francesca Phenes, Hornell.

Angel Turner-Snyder, Hammondsport.

Appreciation Pin

Recognizes a volunteer for outstanding service to one service unit or geographic area.

Paula Brewer, Jasper.

Honor Pin

Recognizes a volunteer for outstanding service to two or more service units or geographic areas.

Kari Weir, Hornell.

Katy Wilson, Hammondsport.