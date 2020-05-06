HORNELL — After New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s May 1 Executive Order, the Hornell City School District’s Annual District Meeting and Election originally scheduled for May 19 has been adjourned and rescheduled for Tuesday, June 9.

The budget vote and the school board election will be held exclusively via absentee ballot, with the Education Law temporarily suspended and modified due to the prevalence and community spread of COVID-19.

According to officials, every qualified voter in the city school district will be sent an absentee ballot with a postage paid return envelope.

Individuals who are qualified voters (18 years of age, a citizen of the United States and a resident of the district for 30 days prior to the date of the election) but are not a registered voter, may contact the District Clerk via email: carol.eaton@hornellcsd.org or by phone at 607-324-1302 x 1450 (leave a message and a return call will be made) to receive an application and absentee ballot.

Anyone who is interested in running for either of the two open seats on the Board of Education should contact the District Clerk via email: carol.eaton@hornellcsd.org for a petition. The deadline to file a petition with the clerk to be placed on the ballot is May 11, at 5 p.m. Education Law has been modified to eliminate any minimum threshold of signatures required, however an individual must meet any other requirements necessary to be placed on the ballot, including any applicable residency and age requirements.

The following vacancies are to be filled on the Board of Education: one, five-year term beginning July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2025 (one vacancy due to completion of the term of last incumbent – Jessica Hess; and one three-year term to complete the term of Sarah Broderick (who resigned since the last election) beginning immediately following the election through June 30, 2023.