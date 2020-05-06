Chamber of Commerce and FLEDC help local businesses during NY Pause

Together the Yates County Chamber of Commerce and the Finger Lakes Economic Development Center of Yates County have teamed up and created Be Local, Buy Local; a Gift Certificate and Bonus Bucks Program to help local businesses in Yates County navigate the impacts of the Coronavirus. Gift Certificates are available to purchase in any increment on the one stop shop format to various businesses. You’ll find retail shops, restaurants, wineries and craft beverages, the movie theatre, vet clinic and many more. The list contains close to 50 businesses and is growing daily. For every $25 gift certificate purchased, $5 bonus bucks are issued.

“We are excited to be offering this program that allows simple purchasing all in one location. This is our way of allowing those who wish to support our area businesses easy access to do so. Our vision statement at the Chamber is to Promote, Support and Engage and there is no better time than now to act on that vision,” Jessica Bacher, President and CEO of the Yates County Chamber stated.

The support from the team at the Finger Lakes Economic Development Center of Yates County was crucial in the development of this program. Steve Griffin, CEO, of the Yates County EDC expressed, “We are encouraged by the continuous outpouring of support for our community. Thanks to several generous donations from local organizations, we were able to create the Bonus Bucks addition to the Gift Certificate Program. That means for every Bonus Buck dollar donated, five times that amount will be spent back at Yates County businesses. Please contact the FLEDC at info@fingerlakesedc.com if you are interested in contributing to the Bonus Bucks program. We encourage all to support our local businesses by purchasing Chamber gift certificates and Be Local, Buy Local”.

Purchasing gift certificates from your local businesses can help stimulate the economy now. Visit https://business.yatesny.com/store/ to shop and purchase.