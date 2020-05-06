DANSVILLE — Two drive-thru food distribution events will be held on May 16 and May 20 in Livingston County to assist households in need of food support during this public health emergency.

Registration is on a first come, first served basis for Livingston County residents only.

Livingston County has once again partnered with Foodlink to supply each of the registered households with a box of non-perishable, emergency food items in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Close to 700 households were served during the last round of food distribution,” said Angela Ellis, Deputy County Administrator. “This speaks to the current demand for food support throughout our community during this challenging time. These events are made possible thanks to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved, including our friends at Foodlink, local school districts and farms, county staff, and volunteers.”

Both events will involve no-touch distribution. Proper social distancing will be maintained at all times in order to protect the health and safety of registrants and volunteers.

The two food distribution events are as follows:

Dansville

Saturday, May 16 at the Dansville Central School, 282 Main Street, Dansville, NY 14437 from 9-11 a.m.

Geneseo

Wednesday, May 20 at Geneseo Central School, 4050 Avon Geneseo Road, Geneseo, NY 14454 from 3-5 p.m.

Pre-registration is required. Registration for Livingston County residents is now open and will close once capacity is reached. Only one registrant per household is allowed.

Register by phone at 585-243-7110 Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Online registration: https://tinyurl.com/FoodlinkLivCo

· These are drive-thru, contact-free events. You must stay in your vehicle and put a piece of paper with your first and last name in the window facing out for volunteers to see at check-in. You may experience a wait time as the drive-thru volume increases. Be sure your vehicle has enough gas.

· Have your truck cleaned out. The box of emergency food will be placed into the trunk of each vehicle. Once your trunk is closed and tapped, you may drive away.

· No walk-ups. Only pre-registered households in vehicles will be served.