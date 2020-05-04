Jessica Nadig of Walworth didn’t have the childbirth or maternity leave she expected.

Baby Evelyn, now 8 weeks old, was born on the side of the road on Atlantic Avenue in Penfield as Nadig and her husband sped to the hospital.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no visitors can enter the family home. Her two sons (ages 3 and 6) are no longer attending day care or school. Nadig can’t attend support groups or other gatherings for postpartum mothers. She can’t even head to the store to purchase groceries.

“I feel as though I am grieving and that what I imagined is gone, and there’s nothing I can do to get it back,” she said. “I’m mourning the loss of my maternity leave. But I know I am lucky because so many mothers have lost so much more.”

Evelyn was born March 10, just days before America started closing everything down and asking people to start practicing social distancing in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. Nadig spent several days at Strong Memorial Hospital after her daughter’s birth and was able to introduce baby Evelyn to family and friends before visitors were forbidden.

Since returning from the hospital, the family of five has hunkered down on their 17-acre farm in Wayne County. Occasionally the family drives around in their car — in part to help Evelyn adjust to her car seat — and they travel to the pediatrician for medical appointments. Nadig's own postpartum checkup was done via video chat.

For new mothers delivering during the lockdown, the childbirth experience is in uncharted waters. Never did the expectant mothers predict their 40-week gestation would end during a pandemic.

“Having a baby is one of the biggest transitions people have in life," said Ellen Poleshuck, director of the Women’s Behavioral Health Service at the University of Rochester Medical Center. "To become a parent during this time of uncertainty is even more challenging."

You can't put off childbirth

Many life events have been canceled or rescheduled because of the pandemic. But one thing is for certain — you cannot delay childbirth. When it's time, it's time.

Pregnant women have had to alter their plans because of the virus well before their due date. Most obstetricians won't allow anyone to join the expectant mother at prenatal or postnatal medical appointments, including ultrasound screenings.

Once at the hospital, restrictions continue.

Some women labor while wearing a mask, and others may not leave their hospital room once admitted to the maternity ward. Only one support person is allowed to accompany expecting mothers — and COVID-19 testing is mandated for both once at the hospital, if tests are available.

Any plans to introduce baby to an older sibling, grandparents or other relatives have been sidelined since visitors are not allowed set foot inside the hospital.

Some new parents, once cleared by their doctors, are rushing home post-birth rather than spending several days hospitalized and supported by medical staff.

“Even if your birth goes perfectly, there is so much to adjust to in motherhood with a new baby and attempting to balance it all,” said Allison Spath, co-owner of Beautiful Birth Choices in Rochester.

“Hopefully, the woman has a partner at home to help. In today’s world, you aren’t even able to have a relative, friend or doula to come and help you through the adjustment.”

Beautiful Birth Choices, which traditionally offers in-person support groups, parenting classes and one-on-one consults with doulas and lactation consultants, has moved everything online. Groups are still gathering virtually.

And, Spath said, she speaks with her clients to offer advice, "but it’s not the same.”

As a lactation consultant, she can offer a new mother advice on breastfeeding, and while handling a doll, can demonstrate how to hold an infant. But she’d rather “gently offer hands-on help, with the mother's permission.”

“To not be able to hug them, to hold their hand when the new mother is struggling emotionally is hard,” she said.

'More alone and isolated'

"Being sad and grieving the loss of your expectations and struggling to adjust is understandable, even as you celebrate the birth of a new child," Poleshuck said. "Acknowledge and recognize that this is not what you expected. Be patient with yourself, and give yourself grace."

Even without the stress of a pandemic, the birth of a baby can trigger a jumble of powerful emotions, from elation to anxiety. Many new mothers experience postpartum "baby blues" after childbirth or full-on postpartum depression.

Prompt treatment can help a struggling mother manage her emotions and better care for herself and her family, but current conditions complicate access to getting help.

In those early postpartum weeks, new mothers worry about their health and the well-being of an infant, Poleshuck said. Many new mothers feel guilty or ashamed that they cannot balance it all. Given the virus, families' concerns and stressors are heightened.

Stephanie Rhone of Greece gave birth to her second child, a daughter, at Unity Hospital in Greece on March 11.

“It’s been rough,” she said. “Even with being a homebody and an introvert. No one has met my baby. I haven’t really had any support or help, so it’s been hard. I feel more alone and isolated due to being locked away.”

Rhone, 31, said she had a difficult birth, with a complicated C-section and recovery. She also has asthma and is prone to getting pneumonia, noting that she is petrified of the virus.

“I am so afraid something bad will happen to me, and my girls won’t have their mama, and mostly exposing them and something happening to them,” she said.

Rhone still needs to leave the home for medical appointments — and occasionally to purchase groceries.

“I'm not sure if it's hormones, what is currently going on in life, and or if I'm struggling with postpartum,” she said.

“The current reality of life has been hard on my mental state," Rhone added. "I know everyone who struggles with mental illness is struggling right now and some (who) don't struggle with it are struggling. This is a time I'll never forget, that is for sure.”

Everything is more complicated

During those first postpartum weeks, when most new parents are in a sleep-deprived haze, in-home visitors typically lend a hand. They prepare meals, run errands and often care for older siblings.

Because most new parents are in isolation, these tasks are piling onto mom and dad's already overflowing plate.

“We’re seeing a general loss of social support for the new mom,” Poleshuck said.

New mothers struggle to tend to their own concerns while also caring for a needy infant. They forfeit sleep, personal hygiene and spending time outside, Poleshuck said. Yet tending to these needs is now even more important.

While many isolated mothers can still connect with family and friends virtually, it's nowhere near the same care as when a relative gently removes a sleeping baby from a sleep-deprived mother's arms and tucks her into bed for a nap.

And of course new parents — like so many others — are concerned about what life will look like after isolation ends.

They face financial uncertainty and wonder if their jobs will be eliminated since they spent weeks away from their employers while caring for a newborn, Poleshuck said. They wonder if their baby's pre-contracted day care will be available when it's time for mom to return to work.

"All of these things are now far more complicated," she said.

Nadig, a groomer and pet salon manager, was furloughed while on leave and started filing for unemployment benefits once her childbirth disability ended. The temporary loss of her job thrust her husband, John, into the role of the family's lone breadwinner.

Nadig had also planned for her 3-year-old son to attend day care so she could bond with her daughter. Nadig was relying on support from her parents, who live just down the road in Ontario, Wayne County. They still come to visit but cannot risk helping inside the home.

“They’ve come to see us through a glass window but can't come inside to help," she said. "It’s so sad. We miss them and they are missing their grandchildren."

Nadig said she often thinks about how the birth and start of her daughter's life has been so abnormal. She's emotional and her patience is wearing thin.

"Then I stop and remember to be grateful and thankful for what we do have, rather than focus on what we are missing," Nadig said.

Need support?

Here are some resources for new parents:

UR Medicine Mental Health and Wellness: (585) 273-5050

UR Medicine Mental Health Crisis Line: (585) 275-8686

Rochester Regional Health's Behavioral Health emergency and crisis care: (585) 368-3950

Postpartum Support International: 1-800-944-4773

Beautiful Birth Choices; (585) 484-1972

Parenting Village: (585) 270-1832