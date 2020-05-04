Despite store closing, Salvation Army services remain available to those in need

DANSVILLE — After 22 years as part of the Dansville community, The Salvation Army Family Thrift Store at 6 Chestnut St. in Dansville will be not be re-opening.

The store has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that shutdown will now be permanent.

The Salvation Army told The Express that the first priority of the store was to raise funds to continue offering rehabilitation programs to people in need at no-cost, but the current financial crisis, due in large part to the pandemic, has made supporting these programs through this store impossible.

“The decision to close the store was not made lightly,” said Lt. Darlene Clark, who oversees The Salvation Army Family Thrift Store in Rochester, “but after much review, it seems to be the most responsible choice.”

The Salvation Army regularly reviews the financial performance of its stores, services and programs to ensure maximum efficiency, and available offerings are discontinued only when absolutely necessary. Along with expenses from increased salaries and the recent shutdown due to the pandemic, the distance from The Salvation Army’s warehouse in Rochester added additional pressures.

Despite closing down shop at its 6 Chestnut St. Dansville location, The Salvation Army stresses that assistance for financial hardship and a variety of other life issues will continue to be available through their service offices and other area stores, including locations in Hornell and Geneva.

The store also worked in concert with The Salvation Army’s social services offices, providing clothing, furniture and bargain goods to families in need through a cooperative voucher system.

While the store is closing, The Salvation Army’s Empire State division will work to fill the void. The Salvation Army said it should be noted that every effort is being made to refer current employees of the store to open positions at other Salvation Army centers.

The Salvation Army’s social services offices throughout the state remain available to assist with needs in the community. Information and locations are available by visiting http://empire.salvationarmy.org.

The Salvation Army would like to thank the people of Dansville for their understanding during this time of transition and for all of their support over the last 22 years.