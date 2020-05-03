Corning Police Chief thanks Sheriff’s deputy who located suspect

CORNING - A 40-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly slashing tires of parked vehicles early Wednesday morning throughout the city’s Northside neighborhood and a nearby section of Riverside.

Ryan Reynolds, 40, of Campbell, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was arraigned Friday afternoon in Steuben County CAP and released.

Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding said Reynolds was arrested at about 10 a.m. Friday by Steuben County Sheriff’s in connection with a criminal mischief case that had occurred almost two weeks ago.

During their investigation, information was obtained that led them to believe Reynolds may have been involved in tire slashings of more than 30 vehicles in the Village of Riverside and City of Corning.

Spaulding said together, the Corning Police Department and members of the Sheriff’s Office investigated Reynolds’ connection to the tire slashings. As a result, Reynolds was arrested in those incidents.

"This case was brought to a successful conclusion because of the involvement of many citizens that came forward and supplied information to the police," Spaulding said. "Credit should also be given to the hard-working members of the Corning Police Department and especially to the alert Steuben County Deputy that was on patrol in Campbell that found Mr. Reynolds and cracked the case wide open for us."

Reynolds will appear in Corning City Court at a later date to answer to the charges.