County holds at 33 COVID-19 cases

BELMONT — Allegany County remained at 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with 29 recovered and 26 currently in quarantine/isolation.

To date, 474 have been quarantined/isolated, with 448 released. The county this week reminded residents to check on others and be mindful of mental health during this time of social distancing.

“We would like to remind everyone of the Take 5 for New York campaign that was launched on April 1 to encourage Allegany County residents to take five minutes out of each day to call a friend, loved one, or acquaintance who may be alone and feeling isolated during this period of social distancing. This is a very difficult time for many people and we urge you to connect with people in your community who could use it the most.”

If your life or someone else is in imminent danger, call 911. If you are in crisis and need immediate help, contact the following resources:

COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline: 844-863-9314

Allegany County Crisis Hotline: 888-448-3367

Allegany County Community Services: 585-593-1991 (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (8255)

NYS Text Line: Text “GOT5” to 741741

Veterans’ Crisis Lifeline: 822-273-8255 (Press 1)

For additional COVID-19 questions and information:

Call: 585-268-9700 (Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) (Starting May 4 the call center will close at 4 p.m.)

Call: 585-268-9250 (Health Department)

Email: healthinfo@alleganyco.com; Website: www.alleganyco.com

Facebook: Allegany County, NY, Government & Allegany County Department of Health