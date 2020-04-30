Village cuts tax rate by a penny despite losing 2 percent of tax base

WELLSVILLE – They say, if you see a penny, pick it up for good luck, and that is exactly what the Wellsville Village Board has done with this year’s approximately $2.2 million budget.

Monday night at a closed board meeting held in the village hall, with social distancing maintained and department heads attending via telephone, the 2020-2021 village budget was passed unanimously.

According to village Mayor Randy Shayler, the new tax rate is lower by one penny than last year’s rate. He said the tax rate is $17.34 per each $1,000 of assessed evaluation.

“What is significant about this lower rate is that we lost 2 percent of our tax base,” Shayler said.

The loss came with the reassessment of not-for-profit properties and a drop in the assessment on the former Kmart building in the Riverwalk Plaza. The now vacant building went from $3.3 million down to $1 million in assessed value.

“That had a big impact, so we had to call on the department heads to make cuts in their budgets, so we could lower expenses. They were very cooperative, and we were able to make significant cuts to bring the budget down,” he said.

Some of those cuts include putting off the purchase of equipment.

“We deferred the acquisition of some equipment,” Shayler said.

Village residents are not losing any services.

“The department heads realize the circumstances the village is in and they were very cooperative,” Shayler said.

Shayler also noted that the new tax rate is “dramatic” compared to historical trends, because “If you account for inflation our charts show that we should be at $21 per $1,000.”

Other business

As part of the business part of the meeting, the board approved a design change in the construction of the wastewater treatment facility on the Bolivar Road, allowing the design to be changed from using ultra-violet rays to using chlorine for treatment of wastes.

In other action, the board approved a revolving loan fund request from Joe Hart, to purchase Hart Bros. and Sons Memorials located on South Main Street.

The $30,000 loan will be paid back at an interest rate of 2 percent over 10 years.

“This loan allows a business that has been operating since the 1950s to stay in the village and in the hands of the family which started it,” Shayler said.

The board also welcomed Melissa Mullen as the new village treasurer. She was formerly employed in the commercial loan office at Steuben Trust.

“She has a good background for what we are looking for in a treasurer. We’re excited about her capabilities,” Shayler said.

Living with COVID-19

In the villages dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, Shayler said, “Some employees are working from home. It is like we have an A and B team or a Red and Blue team with two groups of employees who come in at different times, so they don’t mingle. By doing that we are able to keep people apart.

“We’re doing okay. We’re changing the way we do things. We’re somewhat fortunate that this is happening when it is happening after the snow plowing season and before the paving season.

“The police department is down to one officer in a car.

“All and all we’re doing okay.”

As for the non-essential businesses with shuttered doors on Main Street, Shayler said that while he feels for their difficulties, “Because the village government is so low on the food chain when it comes to making any decisions pertaining to reopening, there is not much that we can do.”