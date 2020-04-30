HORNELL — Leadership at St. James Hospital on Thursday introduced two new physicians in the emergency department.

UR Medicine physicians Dr. Taras Gulyanich and Dr. Patrick Dacquel joined the St. James medical staff in April to provide fulltime service in the ED.

“We are delighted to welcome these highly skilled clinicians to our team,” said John Robshaw, M.D., chief of St. James emergency services. ”They bring a wealth of emergency medicine expertise, and their presence is even more important as we continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr. Taras Gulyanich began his career as a nurse in Rochester, graduating with a BS in nursing from St. John Fisher College. He obtained a Doctorate from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, and completed his Fellowship in emergency medicine at St. Elizabeth Hospital (Utica, NY). Dr. Gulyanich did Residencies in internal medicine at LewisGale Hospital (Blacksburg, VA) and at Good Samaritan Hospital, (Watertown, NY), and a Residency in pathology at University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey (Newark, NJ). He has worked in emergency medicine at McLeod Hospital (Dillon, SC), and in internal medicine at St. Peter’s Health Partners (Albany, NY) and Community Memorial Hospital (South Hill, VA).

“Dr. Gulyanich has extensive experience diagnosing and treating individuals with escalating chronic conditions, which is typical of the type of patient we see in our emergency department,” said Dr. Robshaw.

Dr. Patrick Dacquel completed a BS in molecular and cell biology from Pacific University (Forest Grove, OH). He obtained a MA in bioethics from Kansas City (MO) University of Medicine and Biosciences, where he went on to obtain a Doctorate in osteopathic medicine. Dr. Dacquel completed his Residency in emergency medicine at Drexel University/College of Medicine at Hahnemann Hospital (Philadelphia), and worked in the emergency departments at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital (Philadelphia) and Evangelical Community Hospital (Lewisburg, PA). He also served as assistant EMS director/tactical medical operator at Delaware County (Darby, PA).

“Dr. Dacquel is well-versed in both rural and urban emergency medicine,” said Dr. Robshaw. “He understands the needs of our population and is a great fit with our team.”

In addition to the two new physicians, St. James also recently appointed Aimee Smith, RN, BSN, as the new emergency department manager.

“Aimee brings great experience to our emergency department and has provided excellent leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Robshaw. “We have an outstanding and compassionate team of clinicians, technicians, registration and support staff who are delighted to provide the highest level of emergency care and support to our patients and the community.”